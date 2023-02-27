UK, EU Seal New Post-Brexit Deal on Northern Ireland Trade

For the UK government, clinching a revised deal was an outcome that sometimes seemed impossible and threatened to spark a trade war as tensions rose in 2022. But there could still be peril ahead for the British premier, who was unable convince unionists in Northern Ireland and Brexiteers in his own ruling Conservative Party to endorse the agreement last week. He said on Monday that parties would want to consider the details of the deal, a process that will take “time and care.”