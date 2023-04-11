Ueda’s Dovish Stance Looks Unsustainable As Price Pressures Bite

“Looking at Ueda’s press conference, the BOJ will probably continue the current policy and only gradually adjust the policy by closely watching data over a period. They may take at least 6 months to watch the data before a tweak. If they abolish the yield-curve control now, the yen will sharply strengthen, which may not be desirable. The Fed may raise its key rate in May but that may be the last, which still keeps the two nations’ yield gap to a certain extent and keeping the dollar-yen pair in a certain range. However, the basic trend may be for a stronger yen because Japan’s direction is toward tightening through adjustment or removal of YCC.”