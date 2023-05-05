UBS ‘Clean Team’ Descends On Credit Suisse As Deal Nears Closing

Credit Suisse may have given UBS a head start, as it had already created a runoff unit as part of its final restructuring plan and shifted about $144 billion worth of assets into it, representing almost a quarter of its balance sheet. Still, UBS may find businesses it wants to keep from that unit and tag others for disposal. UBS has told investors it plans to lay out the perimeter of the non-core unit with its second-quarter results, provided the deal closes on time.