Tracking The Flow Of Cross-Border Payments Around The World

The company’s numbers suggest India is the biggest recipient of money from overseas. As the chart shows, money is flowing from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the US. This echoes World Bank estimates, as well as UN data, which shows 18 million Indians living outside their country of birth — the biggest diaspora in the world. In 2022, India hit a record $100 billion in remittances, marking a 12% rise year on year. This is partly due to trends around the pandemic. Across the Gulf region where many Indians have moved, vaccinations and the resumption of travel meant migrants could go back to work. The benefits of higher oil prices also helped overseas workers send more money to their families. Highly-skilled Indian migrants from the US, UK and Australia were also sending more money home, helped by job support programs during Covid-19 restrictions. Indian migrants may have also taken advantage of the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, according to the World Bank.