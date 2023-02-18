This Week in China: Missing Banker Mystery Adds to Wave of Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are struggling to decide whether China’s markets have topped out, with those who invested early in the reopening trade reducing risks, while others who missed the boat wait for a March catalyst.

Buffeted by crosscurrents ranging from US-China tensions, a high-profile investment banker’s disappearance and economic stimulus, investors are erring on the side of caution. Beijing’s wariness over leverage and determination to reduce financial risk are also limiting liquidity flowing into financial markets.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which fell into a technical correction this week, hasn’t posted back-to-back gains in 15 trading days. That’s the longest streak since early August, a month of brief stability in what later became the index’s worst quarter since China devalued the yuan in 2015.

The fast money that pumped billions of dollars into the reopening trade is getting a strong reminder of how a buy-and-hold strategy rarely works in Chinese markets. Optimism around the post-Covid economy is giving way to doubts over the strength of the consumer, speculation about the next regulatory axe to fall, and concern that tensions with the US will worsen.