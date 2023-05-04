The ECB Finally Switches Off Autopilot Rate Mode

This reduction in scale, following three half-point hikes this year, brings the ECB into line with the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The Fed also lifted official rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, and the BOE is expected to follow suit on May 11. These could prove to be their last upward moves in this cycle, and while the ECB probably isn’t done yet, it clearly didn’t feel sufficiently confident to continue blazing away with a bigger move today when the Fed is probably pausing for the foreseeable future. “We are not pausing, that is very clear,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in Thursday’s press conference. “We know that we have more ground to cover.”