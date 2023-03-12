SVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to Singapore

Founders were anxiously awaiting the outcome of the roundtable and any information about how their deposits at the bank would be handled. Toby Mather, CEO of UK-based education software startup Lingumi, has 85% of his company’s cash in SVB. He tried to transfer some of his accounts, but as of Saturday evening, he wasn’t sure whether that worked. “This is life or death for us,” he said. “These things seemed so mundane before.”