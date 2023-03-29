SVB Mess Festered Under Fed’s Bureaucracy And Feel-Good Culture

The sudden collapse of SVB — the second-largest bank failure in US history — and the ensuing fallout has the Fed reckoning with how its oversight went wrong. Lawmakers on Wednesday are set for a second day of testimony on the crisis from Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr, who is leading an internal review that’s set to be released by May. In and around the central bank, the finger-pointing has already started, with blame taking shape from the San Francisco branch to the Board of Governors ultimately in charge.