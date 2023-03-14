BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsSunak Says No Systemic Risk To UK Banks, Liquidity Is Strong
Sunak Says No Systemic Risk To UK Banks, Liquidity Is Strong

HSBC Holdings Plc bought SVB’s UK unit for £1 ($1.22) on Monday, the culmination of a frantic weekend where ministers and bankers explored ways to calm markets and secure depositors’ money.
14 Mar 2023, 12:01 AM IST
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 10: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks during a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace on March 10, 2023 in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet for a summit aimed at mending relations following post-Brexit tensions, as well as improving military and business ties and toughening efforts against Channel migrant crossings. (Photo by Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there is no “systemic risk” to British banks in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

In an ITV interview on Monday, Sunak hailed the transaction as a “good outcome,” and said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey were right to say that “they don’t have any concerns about systemic risk” in the banking sector.

“Our banks are well capitalized,” Sunak said. “Liquidity is strong.”

