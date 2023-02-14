US Inflation Report Will Show Whether Stocks Or Bonds Got It Right

The disconnect speaks to the alternate realities being priced in by the two asset classes. The front-end of the Treasury curve has aligned with the central bank’s projections for an ultimate destination for rates that is above 5%, with some bold options traders bracing for a possibility of 6%. Meanwhile, the stock market appears to be priced for an economy that largely withstands the Fed’s bid to cool inflation economy, a setup that will face a key test in Tuesday morning’s data.