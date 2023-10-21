Sri Lanka To Receive Second Tranche Of Bailout Package After Discussion With IMF: Minister

Responding to questions from the main opposition leader Sajith Premdasa, who has been critical of the government's handling of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, in Parliament, Semasinghe blamed politically motivated cases for stalling the programme of the global lender.

"The second tranche of the IMF bailout would be made available soon and there was no danger of it being halted," he said.

Sri Lanka was hit by its worst economic crisis in history when the country's foreign exchange reserves fell to a critical low and the public came out on the streets to protest the shortage of fuel, fertilisers and essential commodities.