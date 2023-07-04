Sri Lanka Receives First Tranche Of World Bank Budget Support

Sri Lanka has received $250 million as the first tranche out of a $500 million World Bank budgetary and welfare support, an official statement said on Tuesday, as part of the efforts to revive the bankrupt island nation's economy.

The World Bank, last week, announced that they approved $700 million in budgetary and welfare support to debt-ridden Sri Lanka, which is going through its worst economic crisis since independence from the British in 1948.

“We are pleased to confirm that the first disbursement of $250 million out of $500 million for budget support from the World Bank has been received,” Shehan Semasinghe, the state minister of finance, said in a statement.