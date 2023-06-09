How Do You End Sri Lanka’s Crisis? Ask The Bond Market

A bank recapitalization plan, costing up to 6% of last year's gross domestic product, is baked into the $3 billion IMF loan as a contingency. It will be best to conclude the ongoing asset-quality review and meet any capital shortages right away so that savers are assured of the safety of their account balances. It isn’t just the bond investments that must be written down. Depository institutions have to make provisions against soured loans to the private sector, too. Waiting for tax revenue to build before recapitalization may be counterproductive. That will take time — and more reform.