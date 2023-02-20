Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

The high level of crude being shipped out of Russia’s western ports, which now appears to include volumes previously piped to Poland and Germany, has left the country depending once more on European tankers to move its oil. The long voyages to carry cargoes to Asia mean that Russia’s own ships and the “shadow fleet” built up by Moscow-friendly companies can only load one lot every two months. As a result, an initial shift away from using European ships in the first month after European Union sanctions and a G-7 price cap were introduced couldn’t be sustained the following month.