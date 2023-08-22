Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Drop To The Lowest Since January

Some Sokol cargoes are now being transferred a second time in the waters off southern Malaysia. A small number of ESPO shipments are also being moved from one vessel to another in the same area. All bar one of these cargoes have, so far, gone on to India. That one cargo was transferred onto a floating storage vessel off Malaysia. It was then transferred onto another tanker, which was showing a destination in China while anchored off Johor, to the east of Singapore. That ship’s draft suggests the cargo has been offloaded into an unidentified tanker.