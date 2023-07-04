Russia's Crude Exports Rebound as Signs of Cuts Remain Elusive

Crude flows to India, which has emerged as the biggest buyer of Russia’s seaborne flows, appear to be slipping as the country starts to reach the limits of its Russian purchases. Shipments exceeded 2 million barrels a day in May, but are set to average at least 50,000 barrels a day less than that in June. The gap could be even wider if some of the vessels currently heading to Asia, but yet to signal a final destination, end up in China.