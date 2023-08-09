RIP Recession. Is It Time To Worry About Inflation Again?

Goods spending has picked up for three reasons. First, for about a year now, workers’ incomes have outpaced inflation, giving them the ability to buy more. Some of that, not surprisingly, has gone toward buying “stuff.” Second, the big deceleration in inflation we've gotten over the past year has been from goods rather than services. Energy costs for consumers have fallen 16.7% in that period. Food inflation has been near zero over the last four months after peaking at over 10%. Once food and energy are stripped out, goods inflation has been below 2% over the past year. Stronger incomes and stable prices are a recipe for more consumption.And third, it’s now almost 18 months since consumers pulled back from buying items like grills and home furnishings. Enough time has passed that there's room for growth. We may never see sales volumes of grills and mini-fridges approach pandemic levels again, but it's not surprising that trends in the summer of 2023 look better than they did in the summer of 2022.