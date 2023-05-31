GOP Hard-Liner Calls For McCarthy’s Ouster Over Debt-Limit Deal
Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina told reporters Tuesday he plans to trigger the formal process to remove the speaker.
(Bloomberg) -- Hard-line Republican lawmakers threatened to exact revenge for a deal between the White House and GOP congressional leaders to avert a catastrophic US debt default, with one conservative saying he plans to force a vote on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.
Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina told reporters Tuesday he plans to trigger the formal process to remove the speaker. The “motion to vacate has to be done,” he said.
He declined to answer questions on whether he would seek to mount his challenge before Wednesday’s scheduled debt-limit vote, leaving unclear whether it would upend the House’s plan to act on the deal. “Every course of action is available,” he said.
McCarthy dismissed that threat and told reporters Tuesday he is confident his job is secure. Supporting the debt limit deal is “an easy vote for Republicans,” he said.
The debt-limit agreement struck by McCarthy and President Joe Biden is in a crucial final stretch with less than a week to win congressional approval before a June 5 default deadline. Biden and McCarthy have both expressed confidence the measure will pass and spent much of the Memorial Day holiday lobbying members of their respective parties.
Read more: Food Stamps, Spending: Here Are Key Issues to Pass US Debt Deal
McCarthy gained his post only after forging a tenuous alliance with Republican hard-liners and an extraordinary 15 rounds of voting. He could be ousted if only a few Republicans back his removal, unless he relies on support from at least some Democrats.
Any House member can force a vote on removing the speaker, which requires a simple majority of the House. Traditionally members of the opposition party have not voted in favor of the speaker, though some moderate Democrats already have committed to support McCarthy in such a situation.
Read More: Debt Deal to Hit a US Economy Already Facing Recession Risk
Hard-line conservatives oppose the debt-limit deal but most have stopped short of calling for McCarthy’s job, though at least one other conservative hinted at retaliation during a press conference at the Capitol by the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus. The group is demanding deeper cuts in federal spending.
“No matter what happens, there is going to be a reckoning,” Representative Chip Roy of Texas said Tuesday, adding that House Republicans have been “torn asunder” by the agreement.
“McCarthy has lost some trust,” said Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina.
Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, chairman of the group, sidestepped a question on whether he or others would seek to remove McCarthy from the speaker’s post.
“I am focused on defeating this bill,” Perry responded, adding the debt deal “fails to deliver.”
Bishop said conservative dissidents will decide the best time to act against McCarthy. No other Republican lawmakers have explicitly called for his removal in public remarks.
The bill sets the course for federal spending through 2025 and will suspend the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025 — likely putting off another fight over federal borrowing authority until the middle of that year. In exchange for Republican votes for the suspension, Democrats agreed to cap federal spending for the next two years.
White House interpretation of the caps has it telling lawmakers the deal would lower spending by about $1 trillion over a decade, while the GOP argues the spending cut is double that.
The first test for the debt-limit deal will come Tuesday afternoon at the House Rules Committee, which controls floor debate. The 13-member panel includes four Democrats and three far-right Republicans who are often critical of McCarthy.
Roy is on the Rules Committee and tweeted Monday that McCarthy had promised while running for speaker that nothing would pass muster in the panel without at least seven GOP votes. Norman is also on the committee and already opposes the bill — so they need just one more defector.
Across the full House, there are at least 10 GOP “no” votes. Representative Tom Emmer, the Republicans’ chief vote counter, worked the phones over the weekend to prevent that number from swelling much beyond that. His efforts will shift Tuesday to more direct attempts at persuasion as lawmakers return to the Capitol.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and his top vote counter, Representative Katherine Clark, are also trying to pin down votes.
Complicating their efforts is the Sierra Club, one of the nation’s best-known environmental groups, which on Monday urged opposition. The organization cited provisions that would expedite approvals for a natural gas pipeline running across West Virginia and time limits it would impose on environmental reviews of energy projects.
(Updates with McCarthy representatives not immediately available, other detail beginning with fourth paragraph)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.