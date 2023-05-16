Rate-Cut Bets Are Surfacing Across Emerging Asia on Policy Pivot

The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by choosing to remain on hold in April after hiking in six straight previous meetings. Markets are pricing in as much as 70 basis points of rate cuts by June 2024, said Jennifer Kusuma, a senior Asia rates strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. Still, ANZ doesn’t expect a rate cut any time soon as it forecasts that the RBI would want to see inflation stabilizing at the midpoint of its target range before easing.