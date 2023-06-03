Backlash Against Weaponized Dollar Is Growing Across The World

Nowhere has that been more evident than in Russia, where the US has brought unprecedented financial pain to bear on Vladimir Putin’s regime in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration has imposed sanctions, frozen hundreds of billions of dollars of Moscow’s foreign reserves, and, in concert with Western allies, all but ousted the country from the global banking system. For much of the world, it’s been a stark reminder of their own dependency on the dollar, regardless of what they think of the war.