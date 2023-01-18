Davos 2023: Premature To Think India Will Replace China In Influencing Global Economic Growth, Says Rajan

At a press briefing held at World Economic Forum in Davos on the recently released Chief Economists Outlook, that saw majority expecting a global recession in 2023, Rajan pointed out any recovery in the Chinese economy would definitely boost the global growth prospects.

He said policymakers at this point of time are looking at the labour market and also at the housing market. The housing sales are not taking place in the U.S., and the prices are not falling.

"Is it all gloom and doom? Not probably...If Mr Putin decides to end the war, there would be certainly an upside," Rajan noted.