SVB Gives Bond Investors A Stark Lesson In Term Risk

The decision to reach for additional yield was particularly brazen given where interest rates were at the time. No one can reliably say where rates will go, as SVB’s implosion demonstrates, but that doesn’t mean all moves are equally likely all the time. Over the past 150 years, the yield on 10-year Treasuries has been as high as 15% in 1981 and less than 1% in 2020. Needless to say, when interest rates are that close to zero, they have more room to move higher than lower, even if no one knows precisely when.