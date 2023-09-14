Pakistan Unexpectedly Holds Rates Ahead Of IMF Loan Review
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan unexpectedly left the discount rate unchanged in a second straight meeting, going against the International Monetary Fund’s conditions for a tighter policy ahead of a loan program review due November.
The multilateral lender wants the State Bank of Pakistan to act decisively to rein in inflation that’s Asia’s fastest for the past five months. Monetary policymakers raised rates by a cumulative 600 basis points since January as part of a pledge for Pakistan to clinch $3 billion in bailout loans.
The central bank maintained the target rate at 22%, according to a statement on Thursday. Only four of the 41 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a hold, the rest expected a hike.
The MPC assessed that the tight monetary policy stance, improved agriculture outlook, and recent administrative and regulatory reforms will help achieve the medium-term inflation target, said the central bank in a statement. Domestic demand will remain contained due to elevated interest rates and fiscal consolidation, it added.
The decision surprised traders as the central bank offered more than a 25% yield in a treasury bill auction last week. Pakistan’s benchmark stock index is down 7% since recent peak last month on fears of elevated inflation and the possibility of a rate hike.
“There is a strong political will to control inflation and the rupee drop that has helped maintain rates,” Asad Javed, director at WE Financial Services Ltd. that predicted the decision said by phone. “After a long time, we are seeing some serious government intervention.”
“The MPC noted that inflation is likely to increase significantly in September mainly due to base effect and the adjustment in energy prices,” the central bank said, adding that price gains will subsequently decline in October and maintain its downward trajectory from thereon.
Pakistan’s inflation pace slowed to 27.38% in August but its expected to pick up due to increase in energy prices and a drop in the rupee, according to Ankur Shukla, South Asia economist at Bloomberg Economics. The caretaker government is pushing through with power and gas tariff increases as part of the IMF program, though this is raising living costs and triggering protests.
Pakistan’s rupee also dropped to a record this month but has strengthened since authorities have launched a crackdown on the illegal trading of the currency.
The South Asian nation can’t afford any delays in getting funds under the program. Its reserves have dropped by $1 billion since July to $7.8 billion because of debt payments and the next IMF tranche is due in December.
