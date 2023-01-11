Pakistan Receives $10 Billion Commitment For Devastating Floods

The Asian Development Bank “will re-prioritize up to $1 billion for climate and disaster risk reconstruction as well as resilience support over the next three years,” according to a statement by the lender, citing Vice President Shixin Chen. The World Bank announced $2 billion of support, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported, citing vice president for South Asia Martin Raiser, without saying if it’s fresh funding. France pledged $345 million, while the US Agency for International Development and Germany each announced about $100 million funding.