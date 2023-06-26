BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsPakistan Raises Key Rate to Record High in Emergency Meeting
Pakistan Raises Key Rate to Record High in Emergency Meeting

26 Jun 2023, 8:08 PM IST
The emblem of the State Bank of Pakistan during a news conference in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Pakistan increased its benchmark interest rate to 17%, the highest in more than 24 years, as the economy grapples with raging inflation, supply shortages, dwindling currency reserves and stalled foreign financing. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank raised its key benchmark rate to a record high in an emergency meeting as the nation makes a final attempt to revive its loan program with the International Monetary Fund. 

The State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy committee decided to raise rates by 100 basis points to 22%, it said in a statement. 

