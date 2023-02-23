Pakistan PM Announces Austerity Measures To Fight Economic Challenges

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a raft of austerity measures like cabinet ministers and advisers not drawing salaries and not staying at five-star hotels during foreign trips, as a desperate government attempt to pull the country out of its economic morass amid mounting criticism against the ruling elite.

Pakistan, which is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis, has received financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund in the past and is presently in discussions with the organisation to resume its loan programme.

An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion. A resumption of the IMF programme would also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the decisions agreed upon in the cabinet meeting, which approved the measures to cut official expenditures.

"All cabinet members and advisers have voluntarily decided that they will not draw salaries or any other benefits from the state treasury and also pay their utility bills," he said.

He said that cabinet members would stop the use of luxury cars and travel in economy class and would not stay in five-star hotels during foreign trips. It would also apply to all government officers.