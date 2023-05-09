BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsPacWest, Western Alliance Slide As Regional Bank Stocks Fall
PacWest, Western Alliance Slide As Regional Bank Stocks Fall

Regional bank stocks have broadly been under pressure since the collapse of peers including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

09 May 2023, 8:22 PM IST
BQPrime
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 4: In an aerial view, a Pacific Western Bank building is seen on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Pacific Western Bank's stock plunged Thursday in the wake of other bank failures. Following an unusual outflow of deposits this week, PacWest Bancorp says it plans to sell a $2.7 billion loan portfolio. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp shares fell on Tuesday, leading some peers lower in early trading as the hard-hit regional bank stocks resumed their decline. 

PacWest fell as much as 8.7% on Tuesday morning, putting it on course to snap a two-day advance that included a record rally on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorp sank by 7.2%. The regional gauge falls 0.7% on Tuesday, and the KBW Bank Index is down 1.2%. 

Regional bank stocks have broadly been under pressure since the collapse of peers including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Investors have been unnerved by a rash of deposit outflows from banks and increasing concerns about general stability. Concerns around longer-term pressures such as surging funding costs and potential regulatory tightening have also weighed on the banking sector. 

First Republic Bank’s failure early last week further stoked the volatility in bank shares with the KBW Regional Banking Index falling nearly 11% since then, through Monday’s close.

PacWest shares are down 74% on the year through Monday’s close, making it the worst-performing member of the regional banking gauge. Only New York Community Bancorp has gained this year with a 16% rise, a move that has burned short sellers.

Many analysts, however, have remained positive about the sector despite the recent turmoil, with some saying the tumbling stock prices have become disconnected from the companies’ fundamentals.

“We recognize the potential challenges for the banks as the year progresses, but we also believe they are generally managing these headwinds quite well,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Jon Arfstrom wrote in a Tuesday note.

“We believe that valuations are attractive given the sharp pull-back in stock prices in recent weeks, particularly when contrasted against the reasonable fundamental outlooks.”

