Don’t Expect U.S. Shale To Quickly Fill The Gap Left By OPEC+ Cut

It’s a sharp contrast from much of the last decade, when US shale was a thorn in OPEC’s side, using cheap money to revitalize old and thought-to-be tapped-out oil fields with new fracking technologies. The US oil sector’s spectacular growth added more crude to global markets from 2012 to its 2020 peak than the entire current production of Iraq and Iran combined. That irked the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which saw its market dominance threatened like never before.