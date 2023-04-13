OPEC Data Show Oil Cuts Will Cause Widening Supply Shortfall

In practice, OPEC’s output reductions are expected to be smaller than advertised as some members are already pumping below their target levels. But even if only the group’s core Gulf states were to implement the deal, OPEC output should drop to about 28 million barrels a day — roughly 1.6 million a day less than the organization thinks will be needed in the third quarter, and at least 2 million less than is required in the fourth.