OPEC Chief Dines With U.S. Shale Bosses As Supply Issues In Focus

Sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have upended global crude flows, and the International Energy Agency expects oil demand to outstrip supply in the second half of the year as China’s reopening spurs more oil consumption. Amid uncertainty about Russia’s ability to maintain exports, OPEC has pledged to hold its own production steady after agreeing to a 2 million barrel-a-day cut last year. Meanwhile, US shale companies are limiting their own growth in the face of rising costs and shareholder pressure.