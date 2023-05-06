Oil Crash Sends Speculators Fleeing at Fastest Pace in Six Weeks

Part of the reason oil speculators are staying on the sidelines is that they have been repeatedly burned. For example in early April, they were holding a very large short position, or bets on falling prices. But Saudi Arabia and allies, known as OPEC+, announced surprise production cuts that sent prices surging, leaving many investors wrong-footed. Instead of buying back into the market with long holdings or new short bets, the money managers have decided to instead stay on the sidelines.