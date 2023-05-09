No Recession in Sight From the Deck of a Cruise Ship

At least some of that strength still reflects pent-up demand from the pandemic years. In 2020 through 2022, the global cruise industry hosted about one-third as many passengers as would have been the case otherwise. Instead of carrying 29.7 million passengers a year (based on 2019 levels), they carried about 5.8 million in 2020; 4.8 million in 2021; and some 20.4 million in 2022, according to CLIA data. For the most part, the drop-off reflected government-mandated closings (from March 2020 through mid-2021) and then the cautious resumption of travel from late 2021 through mid-2022, with many ships sailing at limited capacity during that period.