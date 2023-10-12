Nirmala Sitharaman Tells World Bank To Be Realistic On Private Capital Mobilisation

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked the World Bank to be realistic about the potential of private capital mobilisation in the current global economic outlook.

The World Bank needs to look beyond balance sheet optimisation and consider other measures like the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development capital increase to meet its ambitions, she said while speaking at the 108th meeting of the Development Committee plenary in Marrakech, Morocco.

She urged that recommendations from the report of the G20 Independent Expert Group—formed under India's Presidency—on strengthening multilateral development banks be considered a priority.

The IBRD, along with the International Development Authority, are arms of the World Bank that lend to poorer nations, specific to their developmental objectives.

"...We are pleased to endorse the World Bank’s new vision, ‘to create a world free of poverty on a liveable planet’. We also support its new mission ‘to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity on a liveable planet’ by strengthening inclusion, resilience and sustainability," she said.

Sitharaman is on a six-day official visit to Marrakech to attend the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meet, along with the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor's meeting.

This would mark the fourth and final FMCBG meeting, scheduled under India's G20 presidency, before Brazil assumes the position on Dec. 1.