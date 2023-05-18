BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsMortgage Rates In US Resume Climb After Falling For Two Weeks
Mortgage Rates In US Resume Climb After Falling For Two Weeks

While buyer demand remains strong in certain US cities, high borrowing costs and a general lack of homes for sale are limiting purchases in many markets.

18 May 2023, 11:31 PM IST
BQPrime
Homes in Centreville, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to release mortgage applications figures on April 5.

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US increased for the first time this month.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.39%, up from 6.35% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. 

While buyer demand remains strong in certain US cities, high borrowing costs and a general lack of homes for sale are limiting purchases in many markets. Transactions for previously owned homes fell to a three-month low in April with inventory tight.

“Economic crosscurrents have kept rates within a 10 basis-point range over the last several weeks,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement. “While affordability remains a hurdle, homebuyers are getting used to current rates and continue to pursue homeownership.”

Talks over the US debt ceiling have been weighing on financial markets recently as lawmakers race to avoid a default that could come as soon June 1 if a deal isn’t reached. 

“Though a default remains unlikely, the closer we get to a possible event date without an increase in the debt limit, the more likely households will be affected by higher interest rates,” said Hannah Jones, a Realtor.com economic data analyst.

