Low Oxygen Conditions On Coral Reefs Could Intensify By Upto 287% By 2100: Study

Scientists have projected using climate models a substantial increase in cases of hypoxia, or low oxygen conditions on coral reefs, by the year 2100 under all warming scenarios.

According to them, the increase ranges from 13 to 42% under one scenario to 97 to 287% under a more extreme scenario relative to now.

The researchers say that hypoxia is likely to become more common as global temperatures continue to rise and marine heat waves become more frequent and severe.

The international team of researchers, led by the University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, U.S., captured the current state of hypoxia at 32 different sites around the globe and revealed that hypoxia is already pervasive on many reefs.