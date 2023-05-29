Long-Dated Treasury Futures Rally In Wake Of Debt-Ceiling Accord

While congressional approval of the compromise reached by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remains uncertain, gains may be especially pronounced for Treasury securities that were most at risk of failing to make timely payments to holders. Those include Treasury bills maturing during the first half of June, whose yields had surged last week to over 7% in some cases as some investors opted to avoid them entirely. However, those yields had already begun to come back down on Friday on signs that an agreement was within reach.