Key Takeaways From Fed Rate Pause and Forecasts for Further Hikes

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference hosted by the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023. The Federal Reserve chair Jerome said tighter credit conditions stemming from strains in the banking system could mean interest rates dont have to rise as high as would otherwise be the case."



Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and statement on Wednesday:

Federal Open Market Committee unanimously holds benchmark rate in target range of 5%- 5.25%, as expected, in first pause since starting cycle of increases in early 2022, to “assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy”

New projections show policymakers favor a half-point of additional increases this year, which would push borrowing costs to about 5.6% -- higher than most economists and investors have been expecting

FOMC statement gives clear signal that policymakers will resume tightening by referring to the “extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate”; prior statement, in May, gave more leeway on whether to hike

Forecasts for economic growth and core inflation rose for 2023, while unemployment projections fell

Fed says economy has expanded at modest pace with robust job gains and low unemployment; inflation remains “elevated”

(Bloomberg) -- For Bloomberg's TOPLive blog on the Fed decision and press conference, click here

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.