JPMorgan’s Dimon Says US Shouldn’t ‘Play Games’ on Debt Ceiling

Dimon also reiterated previous comments about the economy — including that interest rates could go higher than 5%, and warned businesses that they should be prepared for all eventualities. He has previously said the economy remains strong, with consumers and businesses healthy even amid rising interest rates. On Thursday, he said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be “an inflection point” for the western world, as he listed it as one of the “real” issues facing the world alongside the vulnerable state of energy and trade.