JPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right To Bet On US Rate Cuts

The most likely outcome is that it will be resolved after an episode of market stress. You’ll get that sort of market volatility just like you did in 2011 and that will be enough to push the political process ahead. It’s hard to say exactly when that will happen, whether it will be in the next few weeks or whether it might be a little bit later in the summer. We have shifted away from very short-dated US Treasury bills. We can get a higher yield for example, by owning Japanese bills instead of Treasury bills.