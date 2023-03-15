Jeremy Hunt's U.K. Budget Is a Minimalist Master Class

Although it was technically the third economic plan delivered in the past year, the main message is: We're back on track and can be (sort of) relied upon again to manage the affairs of state. The government is finally displaying a welcome degree of competency mixed with trying not to frighten the market horses, albeit against the backdrop of as many as half a million public-sector workers striking and protesting on Wednesday. The pound fell 0.6%, with the FTSE 100 index down 3%, but it was the gilt market that had the most at stake. Ten-year yields are 18 basis points lower on the day at 3.3% but all these moves need to be taken in the context of the global tumult following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.