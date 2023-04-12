Bank of Canada to Stay on Pause Despite Strong Economic Growth

The last rate decision came just two days before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was soon followed by an emergency sale of Credit Suisse to UBS. The financial turmoil has stirred talk of global slowdown and changed expectations for how much further the Federal Reserve will lift rates, taking some pressure off the Macklem and his governing council. The events helped reverse the Canadian dollar’s descent — the loonie has gained 2.7% versus the US dollar in the past month.