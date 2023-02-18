Industry's Take On What Global Slowdown Could Mean For Exports

Indian exporters have underscored that most of the nation's top export sectors are vulnerable to the effects of a global slowdown as they are highly income-elastic.

The government has already advised Indian exporters not to let their guard down even though fears of a deep recession settle into a softer territory. A word of caution to exporters with respect to preparing for the slowdown and climate tariffs from other countries has also been sounded by the Ministry of Finance.

At a post-budget interaction with industry body Assocham on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told exporters to keep their ears on the ground and constantly engage with the government ahead of uncertainties.

The Reserve Bank's January bulletin, released on Friday, allayed fears of a strong recession, saying the global slowdown would be milder than earlier anticipated, but its trajectory remains unpredictable.

Some of the headwinds faced by Indian exporters include global monetary tightening, slower growth and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. However mild, the impact of the slowdown is also expected to add on to inflationary pressures at home.