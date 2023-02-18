Industry's Take On What Global Slowdown Could Mean For Exports
The RBI says global slowdown will be milder than earlier anticipated, but its trajectory remains unpredictable.
Indian exporters have underscored that most of the nation's top export sectors are vulnerable to the effects of a global slowdown as they are highly income-elastic.
The government has already advised Indian exporters not to let their guard down even though fears of a deep recession settle into a softer territory. A word of caution to exporters with respect to preparing for the slowdown and climate tariffs from other countries has also been sounded by the Ministry of Finance.
At a post-budget interaction with industry body Assocham on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told exporters to keep their ears on the ground and constantly engage with the government ahead of uncertainties.
The Reserve Bank's January bulletin, released on Friday, allayed fears of a strong recession, saying the global slowdown would be milder than earlier anticipated, but its trajectory remains unpredictable.
Some of the headwinds faced by Indian exporters include global monetary tightening, slower growth and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. However mild, the impact of the slowdown is also expected to add on to inflationary pressures at home.
Extent Of Concern
Saon Ray, a senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said inflationary pressures could exacerbate for India, particularly due to its energy imports.
According to the World Economic Forum, cost of living dominates the global risks in the next two years, said the economist who specialises in industry and international trade.
It will be helpful if the government continues the measures on infrastructure and logistics, It can aid the ease of doing business in the country as well as impact the competitiveness of the exports, Ray said.
Saket Dalmia, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, anticipates trouble from India's top export destinations.
The average economic growth of the top 25 export destinations is expected to decelerate from 5% in 2021 to 3.1% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, Dalmia told BQ Prime.
India's top five exports were in the sectors like engineering goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, and drugs and pharmaceuticals, according to the data available for merchandise exports for April–January.
Sanjay Budhia, chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry's national committee on exports and imports, told BQ Prime that these sectors are highly income-elastic, making them more vulnerable to the effects of a global slowdown.
"Most of these sectors (India's top exports) have been identified as highly income elastic," Budhia said. "These sectors are, therefore, most at risk for an export slowdown, given the slowing down of the global economy."
The top destination markets for these sectors are the developed nations, in which most of the worrying global trends are being observed, according to Budhia.
Industry Expectations From Government
Bhudia underlines that there are adequate buffers and policy space in India to safeguard against external risks. The rising merchandise trade deficit has been offset to some extent by the stable services trade.
"A continued application of prudent regulatory measures and targeted policy reforms will help to maintain India's current favourable economic situation and avoid any impact of adverse global spillovers on India’s growth and stability," he said.
Bhudia said India's export competitiveness could be improved by diversification of exports to new geographical destinations, providing incentives in trade financing and production-linked incentives
Simplification and facilitation in customs procedures for reducing transaction costs, and support for mobilising resources through foreign direct investments can also boost export competitiveness, according to Bhudia.
Dalmia acknowledged that the government provided policies for improving exports. But, he said, more could be done in terms of rationalisation of the tariff structure of raw materials, correcting inverted duty structure and laying out a roadmap for the digital transformation of customs processes.
"Simplification and rationalisation of the procedures is needed to give a boost to exports from small and medium enterprises," Dalmia said.
He suggested that India could focus on countries that import labour-intensive goods, given its advantage to expand its market base and create resilience in exports.
Dalmia pointed out that the exporters are "eagerly waiting" for the signing of more free-trade agreements with growth-promising markets, such as the UK, European Union, the US and Canada.