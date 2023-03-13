India Remains World's Top Arms Importer: SIPRI Report

India remained the world's top arms importer, but its imports declined by 11% between 2013–17 and 2018–22, according to a report released on Monday by Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI.

The decline was linked to a complex procurement process, efforts to diversify arms suppliers and attempts to replace imports with local designs, the report said.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said the five largest arms importers in the world during 2018–22 were India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China.

The five largest arms exporters were the United States, Russia, France, China and Germany. The imports by Pakistan, the world's eighth-largest arms importer during 2018–22, increased by 14%, with China as its main supplier, the report said.

It said France's arms exports increased by 44% between 2013–17 and 2018–22 and most of these exports were to countries in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East.

The report said India received 30% of France's arms exports during 2018– 22 and France displaced the US as the second-largest supplier of arms to India after Russia.