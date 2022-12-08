India Inc. On Why Private Capex Is Elusive And What Can Bring It Back

Excess capacity and headwinds posed by global uncertainties may hold private capex back, as India heads toward its next Union Budget and the world faces a threat of impending recession, according to India's top business leaders.

At the Confederation of Indian Industry's Global Economic and Policy Summit, discussions were held on the state of the global economy, the movement of private capex in India, the upcoming Union Budget, and the issues that India needs to focus on.

With yesterday's 35 basis point monetary policy rate hike, business leaders expect another hike before inflation mellows into the tolerance band. They also remain watchful of how the U.S. Fed will react and influence the interest rate regime.

"There will be a crucial signal on interest rate trajectory from the Fed in December. We need to watch the Indian situation. I sense there could be one more rate hike...at maybe 6.5%," said Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who attended the India Inc. panel.