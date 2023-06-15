US Companies Scramble To Cuts Costs, Pay Down Debt As Interest Rates Surge

But there’s pressure even on investment-grade rated companies. At Union Pacific Corp., the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator, interest expenses rose to $336 million during the first quarter, up 9% from the prior-year period. The company in recent years has staggered its bond issuances and used targeted debt exchanges, finance chief Jennifer Hamann said in an email this week. “The result of this work is that annual refinancing or issuing new debt has had a nominal impact on our overall interest expense and effective interest rate,” she said.