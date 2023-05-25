Goldman Says Big Tech Aversion Capping Gains For US Mutual Funds

The recovery in US equities this year has been led by a small group of tech giants as investors shifted toward companies with strong earnings potential and exposure to artificial intelligence, and away from economically sensitive cyclical industries. The Nasdaq 100 Index is up 24% and set for its best start to a year since 1998. It’s a sharp contrast to 2022, when the tech-heavy benchmark posted its worst loss since the 2008 global financial crisis amid rising rates and concerns about profits.