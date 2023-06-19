China’s Delayed Stimulus Adds to Worries Over Slowing Economy

Economists are tempering expectations, saying any support will be limited. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — which has cut its forecast for China’s growth this year to 5.4% from 6% — says Beijing is more constrained now because of a shrinking population, elevated debt levels and President Xi Jinping’s call for curbing property speculation. That means any stimulus package will be smaller in scope than in previous downturns, where authorities boosted investment in infrastructure and real estate as a way to stimulate growth.