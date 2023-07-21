BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsGlobal Recession, Economic Crisis Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict Led To Fall In FDI
Global Recession, Economic Crisis Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict Led To Fall In FDI

21 Jul 2023, 8:05 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock image of Dollar currency</p><p>Source: Envato</p></div>
Stock image of Dollar currency

Source: Envato

Threat of a global recession, economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and dip in the real GDP growth rate of countries like Singapore, the U.S. and U.K. are some of the reasons for FDI decline in India in 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Foreign direct investment into India declined 22% to $46 billion in 2022-23, dragged by lower inflows in computer hardware and software, and automobile industry.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, also declined 16% to $70.97 billion in the last fiscal as against $84.83 billion in 2021-22.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the major reasons for shortfall in FDI in 2022-23 include a tighter financial environment and a string of financial crises in global markets in general and developing markets in particular besides the economic crisis due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Post pandemic, countries have adopted various protectionist measures to decrease reliance on other countries and protect their own domestic industries. This could also be a possible reason affecting investor sentiments. The real GDP growth rates of Singapore, the U.S. and U.K. have decreased in 2022, which are the major source countries for FDI," he said.

