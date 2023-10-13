Germany's Olaf Scholz Fights Economic Slump And Tag Of 'Worst Chancellor In 60 Years'

“The German economy had faced a series of shocks, and the most recent and prominent of course is the rapture of Russian gas supplies last year,” said Christian Schulz, deputy chief European economist at Citi Research. This not only caused a spike in energy prices, impacting the manufacturing sector, but also established a weak economic foundation from which recovery has been a struggle. “Other economies weren’t affected as much and that makes Germany the underperformer this year.”

Schulz said, “The government has done a remarkable job given the fiscal rules in Germany.” But “the political capital that Scholz had at the beginning (of his term) is more or less exhausted”, he said, pointing out the lack of supply-side reforms.

Scholz downplayed concerns by suggesting that the nation’s economic frailty is cyclical and not structural. Many experts, however, recall that during Angela Merkel’s term, where Scholz served as finance minister in her fourth cabinet, Germany witnessed minimal big-ticket public investments.

Schäfermeier remains critical of the current government’s ability to enact reforms due to its tripartite coalition. “From the government, you cannot expect anything. We have a combination of three parties ruling, it’s too much.”

Others also criticised the government’s indecisiveness and bureaucratic hurdles.

“Everything in Germany takes very long,” said Stefan Risse, capital market strategist at ACATIS Investment. "This government has the will to make the change which is needed but I think the problem is to turn that into reality through all the levels of bureaucracy and people.”

“Chancellor Scholz has one problem, he is not a leader…,” said Risse. He cited the ideological differences within the coalition, particularly on issues such as nuclear power and emissions reduction. These have hindered coordination on vital policies, causing delays and inefficiencies.