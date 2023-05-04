German Bonds Gain, Euro Slips As ECB Slows Rate Hiking Pace

A quarter-point hike was expected by most economists polled by Bloomberg and was fully priced in by money markets, with traders growing more confident of such an outcome after data earlier this week showed underlying inflation in the euro area decelerated for the first time in 10 months. It also follows a same-size increase from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and comments from Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for a pause in June but played down the prospect of rate cuts later in the year.